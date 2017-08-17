Fatalities reported after van slams into pedestrians in Barcelona

Police in Spain have confirmed there are fatalities after a van slammed into pedestrians in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district.



Catalan police tweeted that "there are mortal victims and injured from the crash" without specifying numbers. The Barcelona-based La Vanguardia newspaper is reporting at least one dead and 20 injured.



A van jumpted the sidewalk in Barcelona's iconic Las Ramblas area, slamming into pedestrians. At least five were seen lying on the ground on the popular tourist street.



El Pais newspaper, citing unnamed police sources, says the two perpetrators are holed up in a bar in central Barcelona. Various local media reports have called it a terror attack, but authorities haven't officially confirmed it.

© 2017 KING-TV