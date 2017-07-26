Fatal semi truck crash raises questions

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
3 dead after vehicle collides with semi in Lynnwood
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Suit: Army knew soldier was a threat
-
Emergency blood donations needed
-
Driver writes moving statement about fatal accident
-
What the new distracted driving law actually enforces
-
North Korean defector supports U.S. intervention
-
Boat targeted twice by thieves
-
Justice Dept. rules intensify crackdown
-
Geological disaster risks in the Pacific Northwest
More Stories
-
3 dead after vehicle collides with semi in LynnwoodJul 26, 2017, 4:52 a.m.
-
Seahawks single game tickets go on sale MondayJul 26, 2017, 1:57 p.m.
-
Ferry fares set for increases over next 2 yearsJul 26, 2017, 12:55 p.m.