Fatal crash closes intersection in Kirkland

Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 4:59 AM. PST February 27, 2017

A fatal crash has closed the intersection at NE 124th Street and 134th Street in Kirkland. No word on when the intersection will reopen.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m., when a vehicle slammed into a pole. The driver was killed in the crash. Police are currently waiting for the medical examiner to arrive. Puget Sound Energy crews are also headed to the scene as the pole is still live.

We will continue to update as new information is released.

