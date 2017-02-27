Fatal crash closes intersection in Kirkland

Police lights.

A fatal crash has closed the intersection at NE 124th Street and 134th Street in Kirkland. No word on when the intersection will reopen.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m., when a vehicle slammed into a pole. The driver was killed in the crash. Police are currently waiting for the medical examiner to arrive. Puget Sound Energy crews are also headed to the scene as the pole is still live.

