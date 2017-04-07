Fast ferry service looking at July 10 start

Kitsap Transit officials are looking at a July 10 launch date for fast ferry service between Bremerton and downtown Seattle.

Until now, they had been aiming generally at July. Focusing on a particular date, they looked at the first Monday, which is the Independence Day holiday. That didn't seem like a good time, so they jumped to the next Monday, the 10th, said executive director John Clauson.

The agency's policies don't allow it to begin collecting fares in the middle of the month, so all rides until Aug. 1 will be free. Then it will cost $2 to ride to Seattle and $10 back, about $2 more each way than the car ferries. A reservation system is being developed and will be in operation.

The tentative schedule will be three round trips during the morning commute, three during the afternoon rush, and 10 on Saturdays.



