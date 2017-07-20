Fast ferry down again, Thursday morning sailings canceled

The Kitsap Transit fast ferry canceled Wednesday evening sailings because of a problem with its boat and canceled Thursday morning's sailings as well.

In a Tweet, the agency said it would issue a statement mid-day Thursday about sailings that evening.

It will be the third day in a row that certain sailings have been canceled. The Rich Passage 1, the name of the fast ferry, began operating on July 10.

Wednesday's 4:35 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. sailings from Bremerton and 5:15 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. sailings from Seattle were canceled because of an electrical malfunction, the same reason given for canceling the Tuesday runs.

The problem that has hindered the agency's only boat on the Bremerton to Seattle route did not present during tests and trials leading up to the beginning of operation, said Kitsap Transit spokesman Sanjay Bhatt. Mechanics are in contact with the component manufacturer as they investigate the cause of the problem.

The agency is issuing up to $50 million in bonds later this year what would help pay for a backup boat, in addition to boats for other routes, but Bhatt said in the meantime the agency would have internal conversations about a backup boat.

The Rich Passage 1, named after the waters between Bainbridge Island and South Kitsap, was specifically designed to travel the section at high speeds while minimizing wake. Simply replacing the Rich Passage 1 with any other boat is not an option, he said.

Bhatt said the agency understood the breakdowns have inconvenienced passengers and apologized.

