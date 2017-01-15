'Fast and Furious' star hosts benefit for wounded Mt. Vernon officer

Actor Chad Lindberg, one of the stars of "The Fast and the Furious," hosted a fundraiser for wounded Mt. Vernon Police Officer Mick McClaughry. (Photo: KING)

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. -- Since a Mount Vernon Police officer was shot in the head a month ago, the community has rallied around Officer Mick McClaughry with donations, and prayers.

On Saturday, an actor did his part, using his fame for a family friend.

Chad Lindberg, who is one of the stars of "The Fast and Furious," hosted a fundraiser at the Lincoln Theater for McClaughry, a family friend.

"I've known Mick for a lot of years," said Lindberg, who is also the son of a Mount Vernon police officer. In fact, he saw Mick the night before the shooting.

"It was a no-brainer when this happened that I wanted to do something," said Lindberg.

Fans filled the theater for the autograph signing and movie screening. Every dollar made was for McClaughry's costly recovery.

"We're here for Mick."

Copyright 2016 KING