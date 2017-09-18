Farm at Sillyville aims to get kids involved in process

The Washington State Fair has roots in the state's agricultural history. It takes place in September to celebrate the harvest, but a lot of people don't know that. The fair hopes that will change in the coming years.

"When they think of fairs, they think of rides. They think of games, and they think of all that kind of stuff. They don't realize coming to the fair is so much more," said Holly Ball, Washington State Fair foundation development manager.

The Washington State Fair wants to bring that "so much more" to the fairgrounds next year. A hands-on exhibit called the Farm at Sillyville will help kids understand agriculture history.

"We need kids today to really want to become farmers tomorrow. I mean, kids know that they can go to the store and buy their food, but do they know where their food comes from on the farm?"

The exhibit is expected to be open year-round with a dairy barn, chicken coop, and vegetable garden.

"They'll actually have a lunchbox that they'll start out with and they'll be able to go to these different building and choose what will be healthy with their lunches," said Ball. “I think being able to see it completed is going to be really special.”

The fair needs $3 million to open the Farm at Sillyville. So far, they've raised about $1.5 million. They’re hoping to raise the rest through grants and public donations.

