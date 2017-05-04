Family sues Kitsap County Jail over inmate's death

Christina Boshears died in the Kitsap County Jail in December, and her family claims the jail didn’t do enough to treat her heroin withdrawal. Photo: Courtesy of Dave Boshears.

Christina Boshears, 34, lived a troubled life.

She was a mother at age 15, a heroin addict, and an inmate again and again.

She died in December 2013 after her father and his lawyer say the Kitsap County Jail and the company that provided its medical services, Conmed, did not do enough to treat her heroin withdrawal.

Boshears was arrested on December 11, 2013.

Over the next several days, the lawsuit claims she became dehydrated, lethargic, and unresponsive.

While Boshears received some medical treatment in jail and was checked by a nurse, the lawsuit claims the county and Conmed cut costs by delaying sending her to the hospital.

"Had Christina been transferred to Harrison hospital in a timely manner, she would be alive today. Alive to deal with her issues, which were real. Issues that face many families," said Jeff Campiche, the attorney.

"I think she was denied her civil rights," said Dave Boshears, her father. "She was incarcerated. Any options she had for saving her own life were gone."

A spokesman for Conmed declined to comment, writing in an email, "I'm sorry, but we will have to respectfully decline comment at this time due to the fact that this active litigation."

Kitsap County has not yet responded to requests for comment.

