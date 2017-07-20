Family searching for CPR-giving ‘angel'

Photo: KING

Thousands took part in the annual Seattle to Portland bike ride, including professionals, amateurs, and at least one angel.

At least according to Will Treinan’s family.

“We think God put her there,” said Treinan’s daughter Sarah Stewart.

Treinan is 50 years old and owns two Olympia businesses.

He and his wife Denise rode all day Saturday and spent the night at their Olympia home before starting off Sunday morning.

Will said he didn’t feel well and was going to go at a slower pace.

When Denise lost sight of him, she turned around and found a group of people surrounding her husband on the ground.

“I was really concerned, but I didn’t expect to see him not breathing or having a heartbeat,” said Teirnan.

Will Teirnan went into cardiac arrest.

He survived, the family believes, only because of the actions of another cyclist who stopped and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

“I have no doubt she saved his life,” said Denise Teirnan, “We really want to thank her, let her know he’s alive and well.”

Cascade Bicycle Club is trying to track down the rider who helped.

Stewart has gone on social media looking for her so she can meet the family and the man she may have saved.

“There’s be several hugs she would be in line for if we could get in touch with her,” said Stewart.

Anyone with information about the cyclist can email newstips@king5.com.

