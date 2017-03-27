Family questions use of police force in death of mentally ill man

29-year-old Alex Dold of Snohomish died following use of police force. Photo: Courtesy of Dold family.

A Snohomish family is questioning how the police handled an intervention after a mentally ill man died following use of police force.

For the past decade, Alex Dold battled schizophrenia. He kept it in check, more or less, until things started recently unraveling.

"He was upset about money," said his sister Jen Dold. "We managed money for him and he wanted more control."

Last Tuesday, the 29-year-old had a physical confrontation with his mom over the issue at their Snohomish home. Jen and her mother tried to get a mental health provider to help involuntarily commit Alex, but he wasn't deemed enough of a threat.

Reluctantly, they called 911.

"I was always so, so, so scared to call the police to get help," said Jen. "This is why."

Jen said dispatchers were told Alex needed a calm and quiet intervention at the house. When Alex tried to close the door on two Snohomish County deputies, Jen said they pushed their way inside and started shouting commands.

In his mental state, Alex was unable to comply and ran into his mother's bedroom.

Jen said officers escalated things quickly.

"They were tasing him, kicking him, punching him, and hitting him with batons,” she said. “He was just yelling for my mom to help him."

By the time Alex was adequately restrained, police noticed he had stopped breathing. They performed CPR for an hour, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

A police spokesman refused to comment on the case, saying it is still an open, active investigation.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner is still trying to determine the exact cause and manner of Alex's death.

The executive director for the Seattle chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Ashley Fontaine, said Washington ranks 48th in terms of mental health care in the U.S. She sympathized with police, but said they need more than the eight hours of crisis intervention training currently mandated by the state.

"For a family to do all the things they are supposed to do and still have it end up like this is horrifying," said Fontaine.

Jen also works with NAMI. She was inspired by her brother's plight to get involved.

Over the past 10 years, she learned exactly what to do in situations like the one her brother found himself in.

At least, she thought she did.

Jen is now pushing for additional mental health and de-escalation training for police officers. She would ultimately like to see a mental health team within each department, much like a hostage negotiator or a bomb squad.

"You have to defuse these situations," she said. "It just goes to show you, it can and will happen to anybody."

If you, or someone you know need help with mental health issue contact the 24-hour crisis line at 866-4CRISIS (866-427-4747). For additional resources contact NAMI at namiseattle.org.

