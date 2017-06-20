Family of Charleena Lyles grieves at vigil: ‘She was a powerful lady'

People rallied for Charleena Lyles and demanded justice after a deadly officer-involved shooting at Magnuson Park Tuesday. (Photo: KING)

Family of Charleena Lyles rallied and demanded justice at a vigil Tuesday following a deadly officer-involved shooting.

“We are here to finish this race, and we will not go away, and we will not grow weary,” said Lyles’ cousin Katrina Johnson at the vigil. “I don’t care how long it takes. We want justice for my cousin.”

Hundreds of students and teachers gathered at Magnuson Park outside Lyles’ apartment with signs that said “#SayHerName” and “Charleena’s Life Matters.”

Lyles was killed during an officer-involved shooting at her apartment Sunday. Police reported they responded to a robbery call, and when they arrived, they said Lyles was armed with a knife. Both responding officers opened fire.

Several Seattle city councilmembers attended the rally, including Lisa Herbold and Kshama Sawant.

Herbold said the Council's Civil Rights Committee would hold a hearing on the case, because "it's the right thing to do."

A date for the hearing has not been set.

Family of Lyles spoke at the Tuesday night vigil, remembering Lyles as a kind person.

“She was full of life,” Lyles’ sister Tiffany said at the vigil. “There was nothing she would have done for her kids. Her kids were her everything.”

Tiffany said she wants to grieve, but anger is standing in the way.

“It hit too close to home,” she said. “I never would have thought in a million years it would have happened to my sister.”

