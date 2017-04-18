Family mourns Chyna Thomas' death

Chyna Thomas, sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas was killed in a car crash on Interstate 5 Saturday.

The Thomas family is mourning the loss of 22-year-old Chyna Thomas, who died in a car crash Saturday.

The crash is still under investigation, but Washington State Patrol said Thomas may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

Her brother, Dor-Che Fletcher of Tacoma, said she was more than just Isaiah Thomas’ sister; she was deeply loved by her community and her family.

“The family appreciates all of the phone calls love and support,” Fletcher said.

Her parents, Keith and LaNita Thomas issued a statement about Tuesday.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our daughter, Chyna,” her parents wrote. “She was fun loving with a smile that would light up any room and she will be deeply missed. We appreciate the heartfelt thoughts and prayers for our family during this very difficult time.”

The family is process putting together a memorial service to honor Chyna Thomas, which will be private.

