Family: injured Mount Vernon officer likely blind

Mount Vernon police officer Mick McClaughry. (Photo: Custom)

SEATTLE -- The family of injured Mount Vernon police officer Mike McClaughry says that they've been told he will likely be blind.

Harborview Medical Center says the 61-year-old was transferred to an acute care unit earlier this month after his condition improved.

His daughter posted on Facebook:

"It is with much heartache to inform you all that we have been told that most likely my dad will be blind. We are very devastated to hear this news as it changes our lives forever and for sure my fathers. We are holding onto some hope that his brain will heal and recover but we are also trying to prepare ourselves for the future and probable reality."

Earlier this month, the family shared that he has been opening his eyes, smiling, and even saying a few words.

Officer McClaughry was shot in the head on December 15th while responding to a report of another shooting. One man and two teens have been charged in the shooting

On Saturday, a fundraiser for the family was held at the Lincoln Theater in Mount Vernon.

