Family, friends say final goodbye to Charleena Lyles

Charleena Lyles was shot and killed by Seattle Police June 18. (Photo: KING)

Family and friends will say their final goodbye during Charleena Lyles' funeral Monday.

Lyles was fatally shot by two police officers who responded to a burglary call at her apartment June 18. The officers say Lyles confronted them with a knife, and they opened fire.

Three of her four children were in the home at the time.

Her service is at 10:30 a.m. at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

