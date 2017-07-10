KING
Family, friends say final goodbye to Charleena Lyles

Charleena Lyles' sister Tiffany spoke at a vigil at Magnuson Park Tuesday.

Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 9:52 AM. PDT July 10, 2017

Family and friends will say their final goodbye during Charleena Lyles' funeral Monday.

Lyles was fatally shot by two police officers who responded to a burglary call at her apartment June 18. The officers say Lyles confronted them with a knife, and they opened fire.

Three of her four children were in the home at the time.

Her service is at 10:30 a.m. at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

