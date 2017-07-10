Family, friends say final goodbye to Charleena Lyles

Family and friends will say their final goodbye during Charleena Lyles' funeral Monday.
Lyles was fatally shot by two police officers who responded to a burglary call at her apartment June 18. The officers say Lyles confronted them with a knife, and they opened fire.
Three of her four children were in the home at the time.
Her service is at 10:30 a.m. at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
