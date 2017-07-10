KING
Family, friends hold funeral for Charleena Lyles

Charleena Lyles' sister Tiffany spoke at a vigil at Magnuson Park Tuesday.

Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 3:11 PM. PDT July 10, 2017

Family and friends held a funeral for Charleena Lyles' Monday at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Lyles was fatally shot by two police officers who responded to a burglary call at her apartment June 18. The officers say Lyles confronted them with a knife, and they opened fire.

The shooting has drawn widespread controversy, including marches, a sit-in at the Seattle Pride Parade, and a town hall at the University of Washington. 

 

Three of her four children were in the home at the time of the shooting. Lyles was known by Seattle Police for having a mental condition and was told by a judge earlier in the year to get a mental health evaluation. 

 

