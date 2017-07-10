Family, friends hold funeral for Charleena Lyles

Charleena Lyles was shot and killed by Seattle Police June 18. (Photo: KING)

Family and friends held a funeral for Charleena Lyles' Monday at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Lyles was fatally shot by two police officers who responded to a burglary call at her apartment June 18. The officers say Lyles confronted them with a knife, and they opened fire.

The shooting has drawn widespread controversy, including marches, a sit-in at the Seattle Pride Parade, and a town hall at the University of Washington.

Three of her four children were in the home at the time of the shooting. Lyles was known by Seattle Police for having a mental condition and was told by a judge earlier in the year to get a mental health evaluation.

