Families reunite after hold on immigration order

There were hugs, tears, and some surprises at SeaTac Airport as travelers made their way through customs. These are immigrants who were turned away last week, after President Trump's immigration order came down.

Associated Press , KING 7:57 PM. PST February 06, 2017

SEATTLE - Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson welcomed a passenger at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport who had been blocked by President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban.

The ban was placed on a temporary hold by a federal judge on Friday after Washington state and Minnesota challenged the constitutionality of the ban, which targeted seven mostly Muslim countries.

Inslee and Ferguson on Monday met Isahaq Ahmed Rabi, who was detained last Saturday at the Sea-Tac airport and summarily deported back to Vienna, Austria, where he had temporary status.

Rabi is a citizen of Somalia. His wife is a U.S. citizen.

Ferguson, with Inslee's support, sued Trump over the travel ban, saying it harmed residents and effectively mandated discrimination. A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the ban.

