Fallen war heroes honored at JBLM

Flags dot the graves of fallen soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Memorial Day. (Photo: KING)

Service members honored fallen military heroes at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Monday.

The special ceremony was held at Camp Lewis Cemetery, marking 100 years since its inception.

"Every soldier gives something, but soldiers here gave it all," said Ric Geiger, whose family friend William Knowles is buried at the cemetery.

The friends of the fallen came to pay their respects to the lives lost at war.

“The military is a strong bond. You don't forget that," said Geiger’s wife, Dayan Geiger.

Sergeant Mario Quevedo brought his family, because he knows other families can't be together. A friend of Quevedo’s was killed in action in Iraq in 2004.

"A lot of people have given their lives for us to have our freedoms we take for granted every day," said Quevedo.

That’s why the Geigers showed up.

"Soldiers never really die unless they're forgotten, so we try to remember,” said Ric Geiger. "If you give your life to your country and you're willing to give your life to this country, that's the biggest sacrifice."

© 2017 KING-TV