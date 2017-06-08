FAA reverses on plane noise complaints in Burien. (Photo: KING)

It was back in April when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) agreed to stop flying noisy commuter propeller planes over homes in an area over Burien. Now neighbors worry the victory may have been short-lived.



The FAA just finished a new environmental analysis and found "no significant or reportable noise impacts" like many neighbors have complained about.



Burien Interim City Manager Tony Piasecki said they'll keep fighting.

"We knew the FAA was going to go through some sort of process to try to reestablish some sort of alternative route that could go over the city of Burien. So we are not surprised by this. We knew it was coming. But we are happy it's being done very publicly," said Piasecki.

But the FAA is still seeking public feedback on their report so people can comment on this for 14 days from Thursday, something the city is encouraging residents to do.

