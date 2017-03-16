Experiencing a magnitude 9 simulated earthquake

The Ikebukuro Life Safety Learning Center is located in an actual firehouse. Photo: Lori Matsukawa / KING. (Photo: KING)

TOKYO, Japan – What would you do in a magnitude 9 earthquake?

KING 5’s Lori Matsukawa found out at the Ikebukuro Life Safety Learning Center in Tokyo, and let's just say even a simulation of a magnitude 9 earthquake is frightening.

One that goes for 40 seconds makes you scream, even if you told yourself you wouldn't.

The Ikebukuro Life Safety Learning Center has 70,000 to 75,000 visitors a year. The staff firmly believes that practicing survival techniques under realistic conditions can save lives.

"You will know what to do and avoid panic," said Kenji Hode, the center's chief.

Every major city has such centers so even youth can teach their parents and peers how to "duck, grab, and cover."

At the Ikebukuro Life Safety Learning Center, visitors can also learn to use fire extinguishers against simulated kitchen fires and practice escaping in dark hallways filled with artificial smoke. Photo: Lori Matsukawa / KING. (Photo: KING)

