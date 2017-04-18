Exclusive: Mayor Ed Murray discusses allegations

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
State patrol: Chyna Thomas accident 'tragic'
-
Accused Cascade Mall killer found dead
-
Verifying Murray's comments on McGinn
-
One dead, one injured in Kent shooting Tuesday
-
Livestream 4
-
Extended interview: Murray on sex abuse allegations
-
Last days for Tacoma jungle
-
NBA star Isaiah Thomas' sister dies in crash
-
What you're doing wrong when it comes to recycling
-
Neighbors split on Bellevue homeless shelter
More Stories
-
Verify: Mayor Murray's claims about former Mayor McGinnApr 17, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
-
Mayor Murray defends against sex abuse allegations…Apr 17, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
-
Chyna Thomas may have fallen asleep behind wheel,…Apr 17, 2017, 7:25 p.m.