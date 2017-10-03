Ex-deputy sues King County over arrest after email threat

King County sheriff (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - An ex-sheriff's deputy is suing King County and two sheriff's investigators, claiming they violated his rights by falsely arresting him and improperly searching his home last year after his wife allegedly sent an email threatening a neighbor's dog.



The Seattle Times reported Monday that Matthew Tighe contends in his lawsuit that the sheriff's office conducted an unconstitutional "sting" operation on him and his family in August 2016 as an act of retaliation.



The suit says the retaliation came from Sheriff John Urquhart, whom the suit alleges targeted Tighe because he took issue with the department's mishandling of his return to work from military leave.



The suit seeks unspecified damages based on employment discrimination and alleged violations of Tighe's re-employment and civil rights. King County denied a previous claim from Tighe that sought $1.8 million.



In an email Urquhart denied involvement in any investigation of Tighe.



