Woman suspected of stealing $10,000 from Everett PTA

A woman is suspected of stealing about $10,000 from an Everett elementary school parent-teacher association.



Financial crimes detectives with the Everett Police Department began an investigation in May when Hawthorne Elementary School's PTA internal audit revealed the missing money.



PTA members suspected the president, a 28-year-old Mount Vernon woman, of misappropriating the money for almost a year. The suspicion came after a check was returned for insufficient funds, Everett Police said in a news release.



Detectives discovered the woman was purchasing items for the PTA, but never producing the product. The checks had generic memo comments referencing items that were actually false, police said.



The police department referred several charges to the prosecutor's office, including theft, identity theft, and forgery. The prosecutor's office will decide specific charges.

