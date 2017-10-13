Upscale Everett neighborhood hit by vandals

Everett car windows smashed (Photo: KING)

It's a case of smash and grab, without the grab. Car windows in an Everett neighborhood are getting smashed for no apparent reason.

Raea is in the midst of moving to Everett from Tacoma. She's doing it for love, coming to be closer to her boyfriend.

But she isn't feeling the love for her new city.

"Do I like it here?" She asked herself. "Meh."

It has been an inauspicious welcome for Raea, who asked us not to use her last name for security purposes.

Someone smashed out the back window of her SUV Thursday afternoon.

"It was right in the middle of the day," she said. "I couldn't believe it."

Raea's truck was packed with her stuff, but nobody tried to steal a single thing.

"I was just in shock," she said. "This is crazy!"

Raea's is just the latest in about a dozen very similar incidents that have happened in north Everett over the past two months.

Someone is smashing car windows, apparently just for fun.

Many of the incidents have happened along Rucker Avenue in Everett's upscale Bayside neighborhood.

"There's just a lot of issues all over the city," said Raea. "I'm hoping it's not moving further north because our neighborhood used to be very nice."

Raea found a large bolt on the ground near her SUV surrounded by broken glass. She thinks the vandal drove by and hurled it at her window.

The damage is going to cost her $500 for the deductible.

A police spokesman said the department hasn't heard many complaints about these problems. People are apparently just calling their insurance companies instead of the cops.

