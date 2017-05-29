Teen shot after road rage incident in Everett

everett_police_generic (Photo: KING)

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a road rage shooting in Everett Monday.

Everett Police said they received several 911 calls about a road rage situation near Casino Road and Evergreen Way just before 3:45 p.m. When officers arrived, the vehicles had already left the area.

Shortly after police arrived, another 911 caller said they heard gunshots in the 8000 block of Beverly Road. Witnesses from both scenes described the same two vehicles, a white SUV or truck and a black Honda Civic. Officers were not able to find the cars but did find several bullet casings on the roadway.

Around 4 p.m., the 16-year-old was dropped off by a black Honda Civic at Providence Medical Center in Everett with gunshot wound injuries.

Police believe the teen is connected to the shooting call and road rage.

Officers do not yet know how the road rage started or how the teen was shot.

Anyone who witnessed either incident or has seen the vehicles is asked to call Everett Police.

