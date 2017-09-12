Teen found shot in Everett medical center parking lot

(Photo: SkyKING, KING)

Police in Everett are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Everett Cancer Center.

Officers arrived at the 1800 block of 13th Street around 4 p.m. and found a 19-year-old male shot in the back. The teen was talking with officers before being taken across the street to Providence Hospital for treatment.

Providence Hospital was briefly placed on lock down while officers searched the area for possible suspects.

Police have detained two boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, possibly connected to the shooting.

Investigators believe the two teens had just left the hospital after visiting a patient who was involved in a shooting Monday night on Casino Road in Everett.

It is not clear yet if the two shootings are connected.

