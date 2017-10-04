Search underway for gunman in Everett

Photo: file

Everett police are searching for a gunman at large in the Walden Pond area.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired in the 9900 block of 12th Avenue W around 5 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

First responders were providing the victim medical attention. His condition was unknown.

The suspect is still outstanding. Police have a K-9 team scouring the area for the suspect.

So far, police have no suspect description.

