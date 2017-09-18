Purdue asks judge to dismiss Everett's suit over Oxycontin

The prescription medicine OxyContin is displayed. The powerful painkiller, manufactured to relieve the pain of seriously ill people, is being used by some addicts to achieve a high similar to a heroin rush. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images) (Photo: Darren McCollester, This content is subject to copyright.)

A federal judge in Seattle is deciding whether to allow Everett's suit against Purdue Pharma to continue.

The suit involves accusations that Purdue knew its highly addictive painkiller Oxycontin was making its way to specific clinics and dealers in Everett but didn't do anything about it. The implication is that the company made huge sums of money while allowing people to get hooked on their painkiller.

"They knew where the drugs would end up," said Chris Huck, attorney for the city. "They ended up in an organized drug ring."

In court Monday, Huck said he has direct evidence -- emails from Purdue -- acknowledging Purdue's pills were being funneled to at least one shady clinic in Everett, and those drugs were then sold on the streets.

Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson said Purdue needs to be held accountable.

"We determined that Purdue was aware their product was going into the black market, had an obligation to report and didn't," said Stephanson. "This has had a severe impact on our city."

Attorneys for Purdue refused requests for an interview.

In court, they testified there are a lot of steps that happen between the company providing legal pharmaceuticals to a legal wholesaler and the drugs then making their way into an addicts bloodstream in Everett. They argued the company cannot be held responsible for that totality.

The City of Tacoma recently filed a similar suit against Purdue.

It will be several weeks, possibly longer, before US Judge Ricardo Martinez announces his decision as to whether the suit can continue.

Mayor Stephanson said if the city eventually prevails, any money won would be put toward treatment centers and other efforts to dealing with the current epidemic.

"We want Purdue to be part of the solution moving forward," he said.

