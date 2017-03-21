Public expected to confront fire commissioners over 'racially insensitive remarks'

Two Snohomish County Fire District 1 Commissioners are under fire for remarks made during a meeting.

Members of the Latino Civic Alliance are expected to attend the District 1 Fire Commissioners Meeting in Everett Tuesday so they can comment on "racially insensitive" remarks made by two commissioners.

The remarks, made March 7, by Commissioners David Chan and Bob Meador included references to race when hiring for a position.

Video from that meeting captures Meador say, "I'm talking about training people. You got to have the skills. You got to have to want the job. We are willing to pay a lot of money."

Chan replied, "Can we hire a Mexican paramedic?"

"I dunno," said Meador.

"It's cheaper," said Chan.

Both could be heard laughing in the recording.

"I don't want those immigrants," Meador said. "They can't do the job."

"It's cheaper," said Chan.

The comments sparked outrage among community members.

"We will not tolerate elected officials disrespecting hard working immigrants. It is apparent that Commissioners Meador and Chan offensive comments targeted Latinos," Nina Garcia, chair of Latino Civic Alliance, said in a Facebook post. "Latinos have contributed to the strong economy of this State. We are in the healthcare, hospitality, business, public service, construction, law enforcement, firefighter, agriculture, technology, education industries and more. We pride ourselves for our hard work and contributions to our communities and will not look the other way when we are insulted for personal gratification."

Thad Hovis, president of Snohomish County Professional Firefighters Local 1828, issued a statement that read in part:

"The Professional firefighters of Snohomish County are a diverse group of men and women that work to provide service to the culturally diverse citizenry of South Snohomish County and by no means do their comments reflect our values."

At a Friday night meeting, a Union representative asked the commissioners to resign.

"If I resign, then I am accepting every single accusation that you guys had," Chan said. "If three sentences cause me to resign, I don't know what this country is coming to. We have candidates saying things much worse than that and we elect them to be President."

Meador pointed out that the conversation took place during a break at the March 7 meeting.

"For somebody to be listening in on an off-the-record response, and only hearing part of the exchange, I just don't know what to tell you," said Meador. "I feel very comfortable that I did nothing wrong."

Both commissioners apologized if they offended anyone, but they voted against a motion to receive written reprimands.

Tuesday evening's public meeting starts at 7 p.m. at 12425 Meridian Avenue, Everett.

