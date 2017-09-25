Person rescued in Everett commercial fire

Fire rips through a commercial structure at 2900 Broadway Avenue in Everett. Photo: Vese Antrim.

One person was rescued and multiple apartment units were displaced in a three-alarm structure fire on Monday night.

The fire affected three buildings near 2900 Broadway Avenue, including a furniture store and a mixed use building.

"It was a very fast-moving fire," said Steve Goforth, assistant fire marshal with the Everett Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they saw flames off the back eastside of the building. However, down live wires made it difficult to access the back side.

"They weren’t able to get close in on that side, but they were able to get some ground ladders to make the rescue," Goforth said.

The person who was rescued was uninjured.

© 2017 KING-TV