Paine Field getting $12M grant to relocate taxiway

Paine Field in Everett, Wash. (Photo: KING)

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Paine Field in Everett is receiving a $12 million federal infrastructure grant.



The U.S. Department of Transportation said Monday the money will be used to relocate part of a taxiway to improve safety. It will also help rebuild the general aviation apron, which will improve parking for pilots.



The grant is part of $169 million being awarded to 85 airports around the country from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.



The money is expected to be issued in the next several weeks to take advantage of the summer construction season and to ensure the projects are completed before winter.

© 2017 KING-TV