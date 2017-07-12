Illegal fireworks spark Everett warehouse fire

Photo: SkyKING

Illegal fireworks are being blamed for a warehouse fire near Everett early Wednesday.



The fire caused more than $100,000 in damage to the warehouse in the 2800 block of 119th St. SW.

No one was injured or inside the building at the time of the fire, Snohomish County Fire District 1 spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said in a statement.



A warehouse employee called 911 at 4:45 a.m. to report the flames. When crews arrived, flames were still visible inside the building.



Firefighters contained the blaze within about 15 minutes of arriving. The damage was contained to the roof and the inside of the warehouse sustained water damage.



Investigators found evidence of illegal fireworks on the roof, which is where the fire started.



Fireworks are only legal in unincorporated Snohomish County on July 4.

