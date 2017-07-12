If your water smells fishy in Everett, it won't for long

Photo: City of Everett

Officials in Everett are working to prevent an algae bloom from entering the water system.



Lake Chaplain Reservoir, which is the drinking water source for much of Snohomish County, has an algae bloom that has made the drinking water taste metallic and smell fishy, the city of Everett said in a news release.



The algae bloom isn’t a health concern though, officials said. It's called Uroglena, and it has been found in other drinking water reservoirs around the region in the past.



To help combat the taste and smell of the water, crews started moving water from Spada Lake Reservoir into the water filtration process. The secondary reservoir doesn't have the same algae as the primary water source.



The blend of water from both reservoirs is expected to improve the taste and smell of water for those who have noticed it.



“We haven’t heard from very many of our customers about this, but it’s possible that people with sensitive palates or senses of smell could detect it,” said Dave Davis, public works director. “We’re monitoring the situation on a daily basis and responding with appropriate measures to meet our customers’ expectations for water quality.”



It could take up to a week for the change to be noticed.

