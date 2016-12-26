Historic Everett school may become parking lot

Longfellow Elementary School in Everett, Wash. (Credit: KING)

EVERETT, Wash. -- Jack O’Donnell’s days at Longfellow Elementary made such an impression on him, and he remembers his first-grade teacher’s name more than 60 years later.

“It was in this room that Winnifred McKenzie taught me how to read,” he said, during a recent walkthrough of the now vacant school.

O’Donnell is now chairman of the Everett Historical Commission. He attended kindergarten through 6th grade at Longfellow starting in 1950.

“This place means everything to me,” he said. “This was my home away from home for my childhood.”

Longfellow also schooled revered Washington Senator Henry “Scoop” Jackson. Jackson was a champion for the preservation of old buildings like the now 105-year-old Longfellow.

It’s ironic because that very school may soon be torn down for a parking lot.

“I think he would be disappointed,” said O’Donnell. “To my way of thinking, there is nothing more worthless than a parking lot.”

The sad truth is, however, Longfellow is short on modern amenities – like earthquake retrofitting and handicap access. It’s filled with lead paint. The heating system is a beast of an old boiler.



Mike Gunn, the Everett School District’s head of facilities and operations, said upgrades would cost anybody at least $8 million.

“Realistically, the only decent part of the building right now is the roof that we had put on 14 years ago,” said Gunn. “The heating system, the ventilation system, fire alarms, electrical and plumbing would all have to be replaced.”

The school district has tried selling the building, but nobody has been willing to buy.

Gunn added the district has a strong track record with preserving old buildings. He pointed to Everett High School and the Port Gardner School as just two examples.

As it stands now, though, the beloved old building and nearby annex are expected to be demolished next summer and replaced with 64 new parking spots for the adjacent Memorial Stadium. If approved by the school board the district would pay at least $780,000 to tear Longfellow Elementary down. The district is open to other options, but the future doesn’t look good. An idea to convert the building into housing for Everett’s homeless hasn’t gotten any traction.

That means a big part of Jack O’Donnell’s childhood, and thousands more may simply disappear.

“They don’t make them like this anymore,” said O’Donnell, “and they’re not coming back.”

