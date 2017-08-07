Franklin, Tuohy likely winners in Everett mayoral race

Cassie Franklin (left) and Judy Tuohy.

Everett could make history electing the city's first female mayor, as two women will likely move on to the November general election.

Cassie Franklin and Judy Tuohy will likely face off after a primary that saw Franklin take the top spot by just two percentage points.

Franklin (4,220 votes; 31.65 percent) was elected to the city council last year and is the CEO of Cocoon House, a non-profit that deals directly with homeless youth and addiction. Her opponent, Tuohy (3,932 votes; 29.49 percent), has been on the council since 2014 and runs Everett’s Schack Art Center.

Both candidates say dealing with the city’s homelessness, addiction issues and the crime associated with them are their top priorities.

Snohomish County Councilmember Brian Sullivan (3,825 votes; 29 percent) trailed Tuohy by just 67 votes on Monday afternoon, but it is unlikely he will catch up with the number of ballots left to count.

Snohomish County had counted 108,673 ballots on Thursday.

Everett’s longest-serving mayor, Ray Stephanson, announced he would not seek re-election earlier this year. He has been in office since 2003.

Substitute teacher Shean Nasin is also vying for the position.

