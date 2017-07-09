Fire destroys boats at Everett Marina

A fire destroyed several boats at the Everett Marina Saturday night.
The fire started around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of W Marine View Drive. Crews at the scene say smoke and flames engulfed a boat as it was docking.
The fire spread to several other boats. Four of them sank.
Drone video taken by Polly Cam captured the destructive fire.
Firefighters say five people were pulled from the water. One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
