Fire commissioner apologizes for 'racially insensitive' comments

Snohomish County Fire District 1 Bob Meador drew sharp criticism for making racial references when discussing a job opening. (Photo: KING)

Snohomish County Fire District 1 released an apology Tuesday from a fire commissioner for making “racially insensitive” remarks during a meeting earlier this month.

“Many people who later heard my taped remarks found the statements very offensive and appalling,” Fire Commissioner Bob Meador wrote in his apology letter. “They are right and I regret unintentionally denigrating anybody or any group of people by what I said.”

In the March 7 conversation, Meador was discussing a job opening with Commissioner David Chan when Meador said, "I'm talking about training people. You got to have the skills. You got to have to want the job. We are willing to pay a lot of money."

"Can we hire a Mexican paramedic?" Chan replied.

"I dunno," said Meador.

"It's cheaper," said Chan.

Both could be heard laughing in a video recording.

"I don't want those immigrants," Meador said. "They can't do the job."

"It's cheaper," said Chan.

The conversation drew sharp criticism from the community, including the president of Snohomish County Professional Firefighters Local 1828, who asked the commissioners to resign.

Neither Meador nor Chan have indicated they plan to resign.

Meador’s apology letter came one day after Chan also apologized for his comments.

