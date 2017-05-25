Everett wants to keep repeat drug offenders out of drug-prone areas

New "drug zones" identified in Everett. (Photo: KING)

In Everett, a city struggling against a growing opioid epidemic, police are using data to take a proactive approach to fighting the drug problem.

They are relying on information from community complaints along with compiled analysis to identify areas with the most drug activity in the city. Judges are then able to issue court orders, where they see fit, to keep drug offenders, usually repeat offenders, away from the trouble spots.



Officer Aaron Snell, a spokesperson for Everett Police, says the city first created a "Stay Out of Drug Areas" or S.O.D.A. map years ago. Just this week, an Everett sergeant unveiled the latest edition of the map, and it was approved by City Council. New to the list is Clark Park and nearby Everett High School along with Everett Mall Way, from Evergreen Way to SR 526. Both spots have been experiencing a lot of drug activity, according to police.



Places that have been noted on the previous S.O.D.A. map and continue to be a concern include seven locations:

North Broadway from the 700 block through 1000 block

Broadway Avenue from the 1000 block through the 4100 block

Evergreen Way from the 4700 block to the south city limits

West Casino Road from Evergreen Way to Airport Road

Hewitt Avenue from the 1000 block to the 3200 block

Smith Avenue from the 3100 block to the 4000 block

Rucker Avenue from the 4000 block to the 4700 block



Police say the most concentrated area of drug activity in the city is in the 3600 block of Smith Avenue. Officers have received a lot of complaints, conducted emphasis patrols, and made 56 drug arrests in an eight-month period, according to Everett police.



If someone has a court order to stay away from a drug-prone area and they violate it, they can be arrested.

"If we can get people who have drug issues, who have convictions with drugs, away from these areas, the probability that they can get help without relapsing back into the same lifestyle is significantly better. And that's what we are trying to do," said Officer Snell.



Police say that it is not just about making arrests. Officers work alongside social workers and try to get people into drug rehab programs as well.

