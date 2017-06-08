Everett teen dies of flu, mumps on the rise in Snohomish County

New lab results indicate the flu is what caused the death of an Everett teenager late last month.



The Snohomish County Health District says that brings the total number of flu deaths in that county to 45.



"The height of the flu season does usually taper off in March or April, but it's not unusual to see cases into the summer," Nancy Furness, preventative services director for the Snohomish Health District, said in a statement. "This is an important reminder that we should always wash hands, cover coughs, and stay home when you're sick."



At the same time, the number of mumps cases are rising in the county. So far, 43 confirmed cases and 36 probable cases have been reported. 53 of the 79 total cases have impacted students and school staff.



To prevent mumps, the Snohomish Health District recommends the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.



These are some of the symptoms of mumps from the health district:

Mumps causes puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw, the result of swollen salivary glands. Other symptoms are:

Fever

Headache

Muscle Aches

Tiredness

Loss of Appetite

Up to 10% of teen boys and men can experience swelling of the testicles. Meningitis and encephalitis are rare but serious complications of mumps.

More information from the health district on the flu and mumps.

© 2017 KING-TV