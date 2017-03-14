Everett says drugmaker knowingly let pills flood black market

The prescription medicine OxyContin is displayed. The powerful painkiller, manufactured to relieve the pain of seriously ill people, is being used by some addicts to achieve a high similar to a heroin rush. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images) (Photo: Darren McCollester, This content is subject to copyright.)

EVERETT, Wash. - The city of Everett is suing Purdue Pharma, maker of the pain medication OxyContin, in an unusual case that alleges the drugmaker knowingly allowed pills to be funneled into the black market and into the city.



The city wants the drugmaker to pay for damages to the community. Officials say Everett has spent millions combating OxyContin and heroin abuse and expects the tab to rise.



The lawsuit, now in federal court in Seattle, contends Purdue Pharma enabled or failed to prevent the flood of pills into the black market in the city of about 108,000, despite a company program to track suspicious flows.



Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma says the lawsuit paints a flawed picture of the events that led to the crisis in Everett. It said in a statement that it looks forward to presenting the facts in court.

Copyright 2017 KING