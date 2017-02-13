Everett Public Works employees ask public's help for safer building

Studies show a major earthquake could cause the Everett Public Works building to collapse. (Photo: KING)

EVERETT, Wash. - Every time Bill Barrett and his coworkers at Everett Public Works walk into work, they feel like they're gambling with their safety.

"I feel like I need to roll the dice at my desk,” said Barrett. “If it comes up snake eyes my day is done.”

Barrett is referring to the condition of Everett's Public Works complex. It's literally falling apart.

The main building is 45-years-old and has been crumbling since the Nisqually earthquake in 2001. Studies show it will likely collapse if another major earthquake hits.

"Every time I hear an airplane or rumbling, I wonder if I should start running," said employee Gina Loring.

The city has already spent more than $500,000 looking into a new complex, but recently the city council decided to postpone any further discussion indefinitely.

All the while, the building continues to deteriorate.

"It's like a slap in the face, like they really don't care about us," said Barrett.

A new complex would cost $70 million. Fixing the current one up would cost $20 million. City council members have not made a new building a priority. Members cite the hefty price tag and accompanying rate hikes. They also have questions over what the best use of the current property would be if the area were to be redeveloped.

With the issue apparently on the back burner, Barrett and two Public Works employees have mounted a public relations campaign. They've collected letters and signatures from 57 coworkers and their families imploring the city to move ahead with the project. They're asking the public to get involved, too, for their own safety.

"If Public Works is decimated by an earthquake, the citizens of Everett will be in peril, because they're not going to have us to rebuild the water and sewer mains," said Barrett.

Barrett hopes the people of Everett will call the mayor and city council to express their thoughts.

