Everett Public Schools bracing for big enrollment growth

Everett Public Schools is bracing for big numbers when it comes to enrollment.

Currently, some 19,732 students are enrolled in the district. That number is expected to grow by 1,600 over the next decade, says Michael Gunn, executive director of Facilities and Operations for Everett Public Schools.

Gunn says a lot of the growth is coming out of the Mill Creek area.

"There's a tremendous amount of housing units being built down there, and people are moving in and bringing kids," said Gunn.

Some solutions being considered include shifting about 350 students south to the north end. There's some room at Everett High School, but Henry M. Jackson High School is even more crowded.

Another option is to purchase more portable classrooms. Henry M. Jackson High School would need up to 30 portables to keep up with growth over the next several years, says Gunn.

One way to ease overcrowding is to build a new high school. Gunn says that will likely be a bond issue voters could decide on in Spring 2018. If voters did approve it, the high school still would not open until 2022.

Everett Public Schools is hosting a series of meetings where parents can learn about the growth predictions.

"We want your advice, your input on how you can help us with some of our challenges," said Gunn.

There will be a 7:00 p.m. meeting Thursday at North Middle School.

