Everett: a fast growing alternative to Seattle

The city of Everett is becoming a more attractive alternative to big city living in Seattle, recent figures suggest.



Population in Snohomish County's largest city grew by 2,500 last year according to the state Office of Financial Management. That was the ninth largest gain of all cities in Washington state.

While Seattle still holds the crown for fastest growth, adding around 24,000 people last year, more people are finding the city to be too expensive, making Everett a fast growing alternative.

"There is a greater movement of people coming here from Seattle," said Andrew Skotdal with Skotdal Real Estate. "Housing is more affordable than it is down south, and we're starting to see the tides turning."

Skotdal Real Estate opened the 102-unit Aero Apartments in downtown Everett last year. It's part of a residential building boom of sorts in the downtown core with another 500 units spread out across three other developments by Skotdal and others.

"Development here is starting to clean up the downtown core, but the multi-family market now is pretty close to saturated," said Skotdal. "We'll see where we go over the next 10 years."

City planners expect Everett to grow by another 40,000 more people by 2035. That would put the population at about 143,000.

Some first-time business owners are banking on growth downtown.

Eric Smith, 27, cashed in his life savings to open Bayside Bikes on Colby. He saw Seattle and Bellingham as being too expensive and saturated, which made his hometown of Everett an even more attractive option.

"I thought, as we're having more people come to Everett, I can be this new guy that more people are coming to see," said Smith. "That's why I've taken this gamble. I see it growing, and it’s a great opportunity to start something on my own."

