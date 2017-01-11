Crime has forced one Everett business to take a no-cash policy.

EVERETT, Wash. -- When she opened the Barber Stop Barber Shop in south Everett three years ago, Brenda Humbert wanted to make sure it stood out. She certainly accomplished that. The exterior is decorated with Brenda's own artwork. The inside is adorned with flashing lights, barber poles and beauty shop memorabilia.

"I wanted to get noticed," Humbert said. "I guess it could also make me a target."

Brenda said criminals routinely case her business. Crime in the area has forced her to post a sign on the door stating cash is no longer accepted at her shop. She calls it her "loss prevention strategy."

"It makes me sick, sad, afraid and angry," she said.

Brenda says at least 10 businesses have been robbed in Everett in the past couple of months, some of them at gunpoint.

She worries she'll be next, and her neighbors all appear to be arming themselves.

"So now you have a gun here and a gun here and in the middle is money. So, my thought is if we got rid of the money we wouldn't have to go to more guns."

Everett and much of Snohomish County are in the clutches of a terrible addiction and homelessness epidemic.



Brenda sees it every day.

"We had a gentleman in here who was evidently close to the overdone state, trying to take his clothes off and lay down in the shop, sweating bullets and just incoherent."

For now, "cashing out" appears to be the only option for Brenda.

"I know if I called the police they'd be here immediately, but at that point, I've already been robbed."

Copyright 2016 KING