AG: Mukilteo aerospace company discriminated against Muslims

Electroimpact, a Mukilteo-based aerospace company, was accused of discriminating against Muslims during the hiring process. (Photo: KING)

The state settled with a Mukilteo aerospace company Friday in what the attorney general said is believed to be the biggest civil rights resolution in state history.

Mukilteo-based Electroimpact, a worldwide leader in aerospace technology, bills itself as an "equal opportunity employer,” but the state says otherwise.

In a report released Friday, the AG's office detailed evidence the company "refused to hire Muslim (job) applicants." It claimed company president Peter Zieve used sites like Craigslist and Careerbuilder to screen out applicants who looked or whose names sounded Muslim.

Zieve is also accused of engaging in email jokes with employees about killing Muslims and referring to immigrants and refugees as "rubbish" and "terrorist savages" while retaliating against those who spoke out against him.

"The conduct outlined in our complaint is outrageous," said Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Zieve is the same person who sent postcards to people in Mukilteo last year warning about plans to build a mosque in the city and allegedly recruited employees to take part in anti-Islam events.

Riaz Khan, a Boeing engineer, is planning to build that mosque, and he has stopped short of calling for a boycott of Electroimpact, for now.

"A lot of people work for that company," he said. "It wouldn't be fair to punish them. We can change the policies, the regulations of the company. But they have to change."

The attorney general announced sweeping changes to Electroimpact including removing Zieve from the hiring process for non-management positions.

The company agreed to implement the changes and pay $485,000 in penalties.

Electroimpact spokesman Ben Hempstead denied any wrongdoing by the company. He said in a statement EI has made a "clean break from the past" by implementing a complaint procedure that escalates to someone of authority who is not the founder.

In addition, he said Electroimpact has "built out a system using commercially-available software which provides the ability to reach out to diverse groups, gives transparency, and eliminates discrimination in hiring."

"Everybody we interact with at the supplier level and customer level understands Peter has strong personal views but that these don’t represent the views of EI or its employees,” Hempstead added. “If someone thinks we are a racist company they are making a judgement (sic) based on 1 data point and I welcome them to come meet us and our current minority employees to get the real story as opposed to highly visible media reports."

Related: Electroimpacts letter to employees

Mukilteo Mayor Jennifer Gregerson responded by saying, "I am disappointed that the great work done by hundreds of hard working staff at Electroimpact is overshadowed by this. I hope that the CEO and the company learn from this and make real changes to be more welcoming."

As for Khan, he simply hopes we've seen the last of this ugliness in Mukilteo.

"We are looking for peace and prosperity in the city now," he said.

Copyright 2017 KING