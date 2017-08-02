3-way tie for Everett's open mayoral seat

Three candidates are deadlocked in a tight race for Everett mayor after a second round of ballot returns were released on Wednesday.
Trailing in second place after initial returns on Tuesday, Everett City Councilmember Cassie Franklin pulled ahead by a slim margin (3,150 votes; 31 percent). Fellow councilmember Judy Tuohy (3,075 votes; 30 percent) and Snohomish County Councilmember Brian Sullivan (3,056 votes; 30 percent) followed.
Franklin and Sullivan are separated by just 94 votes.
Snohomish County had counted 86,761 ballots on Wednesday.
Everett’s longest-serving mayor, Ray Stephanson, announced he would not seek re-election earlier this year. He has been in office since 2003.
Substitute teacher Shean Nasin is also vying for the position.
