3 candidates vie for Everett's open mayoral seat

Snohomish County Councilmember Brian Sullivan (from left), Everett City Councilmember Cassie Franklin, and Everett City Councilmember Judy Tuohy.

Three candidates are deadlocked in a tight race for Everett mayor, according to initial ballot returns.

Everett City Councilmember Judy Tuohy leads with 31 percent of the vote, followed by fellow councilmember Cassie Franklin and Snohomish County Councilmember Brian Sullivan, who each have 30 percent.

Nearly 17 percent of votes were reported in early returns.

Everett’s longest-serving mayor, Ray Stephanson, announced he would not seek re-election earlier this year. He has been in office since 2003.

Substitute teacher Shean Nasin is also vying for the position.

