Everett's new approach to the heroin epidemic is working

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
Were King County deputies justified in shooting…Oct. 8, 2017, 3:38 p.m.
-
5 takeaways from Seahawks' 16-10 victory over RamsOct. 9, 2017, 7:11 a.m.
-
Betsy DeVos visit to Bellevue this week expected to…Oct. 8, 2017, 7:01 p.m.