Everett Police vehicle involved in 3-car crash

EVERETT, Wash. - Several people were taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after a collision between an Everett Police vehicle and two other cars.

The police officer was responding to a priority call at the time of the crash, according to the Everett Police Department.

The crash blocked the intersection of Hewitt Avenue and Colby Avenue.

All injuries sustained from the crash are non-life threatening.

A spokesperson with Everett Police says it's not yet clear who is at fault.

(© 2017 KING)