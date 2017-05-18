Thursday night, 50 of Seattle's homeless residents connected with 50 people willing to help. (Photo: KING) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Thursday night, 50 of Seattle's homeless residents connected with 50 people willing to help. They met in the Elliott Bay Room at Pike Place Market for dinner.

Jonathan Kumar is the one who sent out the invitations.

"I believe some people's trajectories are going to be changed tonight," said Kumar.

About six months ago, Kumar first explained his new way to connect Seattle's homeless. He started an app called GiveSafe. It connects people in need with those willing to offer help. Through the app, you can donate money that will be used on items like groceries, a haircut, or bus fare.

Thursday night, it was announced GiveSafe will change its name to Samaritan because it reflects the work they are doing, according to Kumar.

He says nearly 3,900 people have downloaded the app so far.

Thursday's dinner was also a networking opportunity for homeless residents to share their job skills, in hopes of finding work.

Learn more about the effort to connect homeless residents with help at GiveSafe.

