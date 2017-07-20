Evening’s Big Sky Fall Adventure Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, “Evening’s Big Sky Fall Adventure Sweepstakes" (the “Sweepstakes") is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Washington who are 18 years or older. Employees and contractors of Explore Whitefish / Whitefish Convention & Visitors Bureau (“prize provider”), KING 5 (“sponsor" and “promoter”), TEGNA, Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 7:30PM PT on July 21, 2017 and end at 11:59PM PT July 23, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period"). Enter by watching the 7:30PM to 8PM PT broadcast of KING 5 Evening on June 21, 2017 during the sweepstakes period. One (1) code word will be broadcast during the show. Entries are limited to one (1) per person during the sweepstakes period.

Text Message Entry: Send a text message to 33438 with "the correct code word" in the body of the text message. You must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter via text message. Your entry must include your name, valid email address, telephone number, zip code and the correct code word from the broadcast. Entrants will be sent a text message confirming entry. Entrants will be charged standard messaging rates for text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms and conditions in their wireless calling plan. Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas

By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails or text messages from Sponsor, Prize Provider or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails or text messages by following the directions in any email or text message received from Sponsor.

Sponsor and Prize Provider will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . On or about July 24, 2017 one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds . One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a prize package for two (2) people including:

Lodging September 20, 2017 to September 22, 2017 at Grouse Mountain Lodge - $358



18-hole round of golf for 2 at Whitefish Lake Golf Club with carts and club rental - $222



$50 gift certificate at Whitefish Lake Restaurant - $50



1 hour horseback trail ride for 2 at Bar W Guest Ranch - $100



Lodging September 22, 2017 to September 24, 2017 at Snowbear Chalets at Whitefish Mountain Resort - $1285



Whitefish Mountain Resort Adventure package including Zip line (7 zip tour for 2), scenic lift ride for 2, 4 alpine slide runs for 2 - $206



Dinner for 2 at Cafe Kandahar with James Beard nominated chef Andy Blanton on Saturday Sept. 23, 2017 - $170

Two (2) roundtrip coach airfares on Alaska Airlines between the Seattle International Airport (“Departure Airport”) and a Montana airport (“Arrival Airport”) as chosen by Prize Provider (with possible layovers) - $500

Certain restrictions shall apply to the Vacation Packages, which restrictions shall be determined by Prize Provider in its sole and absolute discretion. Each winner and his/her quests must travel together on the same itinerary. Vacation Package shall not include the following; airport departure fees, baggage fees, travel insurance, hotel room services, parking fees, laundry service, food, alcoholic beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, excursions, entertainment and other activities at or arranged by the Resort etc.; local and long distance telephone calls, tips, gratuities, service charges, resort fees, and any taxes; or all other charges not explicitly included in the packages pursuant to this Agreement. The Vacation Package(s) (and all elements thereof) may not be sold, redeemed for cash, traded, transferred or rescheduled.

The estimated retail value of the Vacation Package is two-thousand eight-hundred and ninety-one dollars ($2,891.00).

Prize must be booked in advance through Prize Provider and redeemed September 20, 2017 through September 24, 2017 only. No extensions will be granted. Certain travel and lodging restrictions apply including the airlines carrier’s regulations and conditions. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. Promoter and sponsor are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Winners must be at least eighteen (18) years of age to win. Travelers under the age of eighteen (18) must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian and must be eighteen (18) years of age. Once selected by winner, Guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Prize Provider, which may be withheld for any reason. Vacation Package and its components may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer, separated, sold, exchanged or redeemed for cash, traded, transferred, substituted, assigned, or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, except in Prize Providers sole and absolute discretion. All elements of the Vacation Package must be used by the Group on the same dates during the redemption of the Vacation Package. Any portion of the Vacation Package not accepted or used by winner will be forfeited. A winner may not charge any Guest for participation in the prize. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee expressed or implied, being provided by Promoter or Prize Provider. The winner and his/her Guests are responsible for having valid travel documents including government-issued identification and/or passports, as applicable. The winner will not receive compensation for any elements(s) of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, gift cards) that any participant(s) is unable to use for any reason, and such unused portion(s) of the Vacation Package will be forfeited. The winner and his/her Guests will be required to execute a liability/publicity release form prior to booking any travel. Failure to return the executed release form within the specified time period will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package. Winner acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of the Group, related to any use or misuse of the prize or any prize-related activity of travel. The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on the point of departure and seasonal fluctuations of hotel rates and airfares. Any difference between the approximate retails value and the actual cost of the/each Vacation Package will not be awarded. Federal, state and local taxes relating to the prize are the responsibility of the winner and the Promoter will issue all tax forms including a 1099 form to the winner.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner will be notified on or about July 24, 2017 at the phone number provided on winner's entry form. Administrator will call during regular business hours and will leave no messages. Failure to reach Winner by phone after three attempts, or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, Winners must respond to Sponsor's notification, or personally visit Administrator's offices at the KING 5 Studios located at 1501 First Ave South, Ste. 300, Seattle, WA 98134 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays). Valid photo identification may be required by Administrator or Sponsor in each case. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Administrator. Persons traveling as guest of the Winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Administrator or Sponsor may require. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner's disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner's consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Administrator shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Sweepstakes or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Release. The Sponsor and Administrator make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Sweepstakes, each Winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and Prize Provider and each of their respective parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize. KING 5, its parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective officers, directors employees and agents shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses injuries, demands, damages, actions, and /or causes of actions which arise out of and/or in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the Promotion

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor . “Evening’s Big Sky Fall Adventure Sweepstakes” is sponsored by KING 5. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a copy of these Official Rules or name of winner (available after 9/1/2017 send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules" (as applicable), “Evening’s Big Sky Fall Adventure Sweepstakes", KING 5 Studios, 1501 First Ave South, Ste. 300, Seattle, WA 98134. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Ryan Subica, rsubica@king5.com, 206-448-3172.

94470.3

© 2017 KING-TV